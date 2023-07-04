STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

