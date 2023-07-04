Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,528 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 19,877.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Pentair Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.