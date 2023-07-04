RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

