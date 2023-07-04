Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

