Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,005,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

ZTS stock opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

