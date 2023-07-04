FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 823 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

