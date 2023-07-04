Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $56.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

BALL stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,985,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

