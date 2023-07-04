Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) & OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Head to Head Comparison

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Free Report) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bénéteau and OneWater Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A OneWater Marine 5.72% 23.46% 6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bénéteau and OneWater Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneWater Marine $1.74 billion 0.32 $130.94 million $7.31 4.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OneWater Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

61.3% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bénéteau and OneWater Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneWater Marine 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bénéteau presently has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. OneWater Marine has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau



Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

About OneWater Marine



OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

