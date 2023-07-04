Financial Contrast: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.21 million ($53.77) -0.02 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.01

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -175.60% -54.45% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -212.29% -86.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubius Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,900.00%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Rubius Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company was formerly known as VL26, Inc and as changed its name to Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. in 2015. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.