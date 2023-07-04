Reviewing China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) & F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Free Report) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and F&G Annuities & Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.27 F&G Annuities & Life $2.34 billion 1.31 $481.00 million N/A N/A

F&G Annuities & Life has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and F&G Annuities & Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 2 1 0 2.33 F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00

F&G Annuities & Life has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.14%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and F&G Annuities & Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

F&G Annuities & Life beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate management, consulting, medical consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, real estate development and operation, technical, cloud computing, bid data, and health advisory services, as well as senior living property investment, construction, and management services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

