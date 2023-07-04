Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) vs. Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Head to Head Survey

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 6 0 3.00 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Genius Sports’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 3.96 -$181.64 million ($0.81) -7.59 Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Genius Sports and Golden Heaven Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Heaven Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -47.29% -12.81% -10.02% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Golden Heaven Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

