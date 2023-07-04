Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Increases By 61.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

WINC opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

