VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 613,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

