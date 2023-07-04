Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $71.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

