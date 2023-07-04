Financial Review: Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09% Plains All American Pipeline 2.18% 10.39% 4.01%

Risk & Volatility

GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $384.64 million 1.21 $118.99 million $1.77 4.87 Plains All American Pipeline $57.34 billion 0.17 $1.04 billion $1.52 9.34

This table compares GasLog Partners and Plains All American Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners. GasLog Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains All American Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. GasLog Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GasLog Partners and Plains All American Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Plains All American Pipeline 0 6 9 1 2.69

Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $15.68, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than GasLog Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats GasLog Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars. This segment provides terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services, as well as merchant activities. The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides gathering, fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling activities. This segment also involved in ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, and natural gasoline, as well as crude oil refining processes. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

