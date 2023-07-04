Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.