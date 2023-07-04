Head to Head Analysis: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Coronado Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 17.30% 33.62% 17.98% Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Coronado Global Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $565.69 million 0.67 $116.04 million $2.23 3.83 Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ramaco Resources and Coronado Global Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.22%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Coronado Global Resources

(Free Report)

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

