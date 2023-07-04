Analyzing Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) and Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cathedral Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Cathedral Energy Services has a consensus target price of C$2.25, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Cathedral Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cathedral Energy Services is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.58 -$292.80 million ($1.51) -4.98 Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -5.94

Cathedral Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling. Cathedral Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -46.63% -13.66% -3.77% Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Cathedral Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathedral Energy Services beats Borr Drilling on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

