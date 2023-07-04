Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $1,590.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,590.00.

RKWBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $235.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.05. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $291.75.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

