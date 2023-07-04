Reviewing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Impac Mortgage and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Lamar Advertising 20.59% 34.70% 6.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.21 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.03 Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.96 $438.65 million $4.15 23.84

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 4,500 displays.

