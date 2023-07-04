Head to Head Comparison: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get QDM International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QDM International and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International 3.93% -42.97% 4.34% Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of 6.58, suggesting that its stock price is 558% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $1.13 million 0.19 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.33 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tingo Group.

Summary

Tingo Group beats QDM International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

(Free Report)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. In addition, it also provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Tingo Group

(Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.