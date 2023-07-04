Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $13.55

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

