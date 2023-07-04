Critical Comparison: TomTom (TMOAF) versus Its Competitors

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Free Report) is one of 296 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TomTom to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TomTom and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A 65.56 TomTom Competitors $681.88 million $14.76 million 574.89

TomTom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A TomTom Competitors 424 1911 4088 32 2.58

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TomTom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.77%. Given TomTom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TomTom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of TomTom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TomTom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A TomTom Competitors -31.99% -282.03% -7.36%

Summary

TomTom competitors beat TomTom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

