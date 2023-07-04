PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Barclays lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Boit C F David purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

