Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $142.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.38.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,374 shares of company stock worth $11,211,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Duolingo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

