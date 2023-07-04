Critical Analysis: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $710.87 million 3.84 -$124.72 million ($1.79) -25.25 Amesite $700,000.00 13.37 -$9.06 million N/A N/A

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -14.86% N/A -5.89% Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rapid7 and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 12 6 0 2.33 Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $53.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Amesite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution. The company also provides Threat Intelligence that finds and mitigates threats; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, an industry-leading penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Amesite

(Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

