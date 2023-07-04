Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Up 0.6 %

Riskified stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

