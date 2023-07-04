Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 412,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Martin P. Connor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $86,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

