Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $108,544. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

