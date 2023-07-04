NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Financial Review

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies 13.17% 18.24% 9.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 0.96 $236.98 million $0.78 8.51

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoMagic and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

