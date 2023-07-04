Critical Survey: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) and SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 5 4 0 2.44 SIG Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 44.97%. SIG Group has a consensus price target of C$22.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.15%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than SIG Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.69 billion 0.49 $237.00 million $0.28 13.86 SIG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than SIG Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 3.82% 38.08% 2.83% SIG Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats SIG Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services. It primarily operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was formerly known as SIG Combibloc Group AG and changed its name to SIG Group AG in April 2022. SIG Group AG was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

