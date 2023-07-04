Head to Head Review: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -8.10% -4.69% -1.98% Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.70 -$553.91 million N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.66 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.63

This table compares Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nanophase Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Natura &Co and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Nanophase Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

