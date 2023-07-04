Head to Head Analysis: Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) versus Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transat A.T. and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 6.12 Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.92 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -6.37

Transat A.T. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transat A.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 2 5 4 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Transat A.T. and Norwegian Cruise Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Transat A.T. currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.55%. Given Transat A.T.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transat A.T. is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transat A.T. and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60%

Summary

Transat A.T. beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc. operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers. In addition, the company offers air transportation services; destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities; and specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc. Transat A.T. Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

