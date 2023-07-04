Head to Head Analysis: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) vs. The Competition

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 679 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.16 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 7.41

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.71%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

