Comparing D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) & The Competition

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -95.09% -2,004.73% -210.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.7% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 562 3204 5106 82 2.53

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.80%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million -$51.53 million -3.87 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $980.53 million -$66.63 million -9.03

D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

