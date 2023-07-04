First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $229.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 87.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Free Report

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.