Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $121.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $484.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

