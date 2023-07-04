Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIN. SVB Securities began coverage on Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,778.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

