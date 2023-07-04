Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $18,220,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FYBR opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

