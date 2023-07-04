Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $37.60

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock worth $1,482,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.