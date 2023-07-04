Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$118.30

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$118.30.

Several analysts have commented on PBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at C$104.53 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$104.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.18). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.8260038 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.25%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

