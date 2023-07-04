Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $469.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWWF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 440 ($5.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.