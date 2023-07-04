Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Expands By 64.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,965,900 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 3,028,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Comercial Português from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

