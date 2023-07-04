Analyzing Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) & Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esperion Therapeutics and Nexien BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 705.95%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -294.74% N/A -85.49% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -400.86%

Volatility & Risk

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Nexien BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 1.78 -$233.66 million ($3.41) -0.42 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Nexien BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esperion Therapeutics.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. The company is based in Glendale, Colorado.

