South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Financial Analysis

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South32 and Lexaria Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.25 $2.67 billion N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for South32 and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

South32 currently has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,583.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South32 beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32



South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Lexaria Bioscience



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

