168,072 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11,831.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,940,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 7,873,668 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.30. The stock has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

