McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $298.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

