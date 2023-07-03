Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.22 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

