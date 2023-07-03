Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 36,354 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,099.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,354 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

