Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

